4H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the first time in recent memory at this $9.6 million event.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-71+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-72-71-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-70-71-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-70+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2467-73-72-66-221.622

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has an average of -0.682 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.4180.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-1.109-0.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.2100.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-1.360-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-2.261-0.613

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.418 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sports a -1.109 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent delivers a -1.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.40, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

