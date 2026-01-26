Gordon Sargent betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the first time in recent memory at this $9.6 million event.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|67-73-72-66
|-2
|21.622
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has an average of -0.682 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.418
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-1.109
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.210
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-1.360
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-2.261
|-0.613
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.418 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sports a -1.109 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent delivers a -1.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.40, and he ranks 144th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
