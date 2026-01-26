Gary Woodland betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this event.
Woodland's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2023
|T62
|66-77-78-73
|+6
|2022
|T39
|72-68-69-73
|-6
|2021
|T48
|66-75-77-70
|E
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 39th at 6-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|72
|66-69-69-75
|-9
|2.800
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|77-73-71-70
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|67-64-70-70
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|67-68-68-66
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|69-69-70-73
|+1
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|67-66-73-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|67-75-67-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.647 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.605
|0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.810
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.754
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.321
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-1.280
|0.314
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.605 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.1 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a -0.810 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Woodland has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (105th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
