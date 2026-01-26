Gary Woodland betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Woodland has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.

Woodland has an average of 0.647 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.