Gary Woodland betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this event.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Woodland's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71-2
    2023T6266-77-78-73+6
    2022T3972-68-69-73-6
    2021T4866-75-77-70E

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 39th at 6-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7266-69-69-75-92.800
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-73+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7277-73-71-70+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-70-69-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2367-64-70-70-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2067-68-68-66-1541.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6069-69-70-73+14.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4667-66-73-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3667-75-67-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.647 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.314 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.6050.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.810-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.754-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.3210.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-1.2800.314

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.605 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.1 yards ranked second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a -0.810 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.321 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Woodland has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (105th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

