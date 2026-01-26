Garrick Higgo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his second shot on the fifth hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 05, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo finished tied for 42nd at 3-over in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving his performance in San Diego.
Higgo's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|70-75-72-74
|+3
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2023
|T53
|66-76-72-78
|+4
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 3-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T4
|68-65-61-68
|-26
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|71-65-68-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|69-68-66-71
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-67-70-67
|-12
|15.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|W/D
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-69-71-80
|+5
|10.500
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top five three times and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Higgo has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.731 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged 1.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.807
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgo delivered a strong 0.731 mark in his past five starts, showing effective iron play.
- Around the greens, Higgo averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments. His putting has been consistent with a 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
