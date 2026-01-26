PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his second shot on the fifth hole on Day Two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player 2026 at Gary Player CC on December 05, 2025 in Sun City, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo finished tied for 42nd at 3-over in his most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving his performance in San Diego.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Higgo's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4270-75-72-74+3
    2024MC73-69-2
    2023T5366-76-72-78+4

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT468-65-61-68-26--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT471-65-68-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship265-66-67-68-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT769-68-66-71-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-67-70-67-1215.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipW/D------
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2767-70-69-66-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5569-69-71-80+510.500

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top five three times and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.731 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged 1.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.807

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Higgo delivered a strong 0.731 mark in his past five starts, showing effective iron play.
    • Around the greens, Higgo averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments. His putting has been consistent with a 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting average.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

