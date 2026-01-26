Garrick Higgo betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Higgo has finished in the top five three times and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.

Higgo has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.731 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.