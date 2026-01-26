PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in both 2025 and 2021. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to advance to the weekend at this San Diego venue.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-80+3
    2021MC74-71+1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-67-74-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship6671-68-73-73-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6274-69-71-71+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda Championship211-14-8-11--165
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7869-69-74-70-62

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished second.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.716 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has averaged -1.476 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.4730.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.620-0.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-1.492-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.044-0.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-1.594-1.476

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.473 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.620 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 26.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

