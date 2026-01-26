Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in both 2025 and 2021. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to advance to the weekend at this San Diego venue.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-80
|+3
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-74
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|66
|71-68-73-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|74-69-71-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|2
|11-14-8-11
|--
|165
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|2
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished second.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.716 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has averaged -1.476 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.473
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.620
|-0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-1.492
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.044
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-1.594
|-1.476
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.473 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.620 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 26.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
