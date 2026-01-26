Doug Ghim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Doug Ghim watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Doug Ghim missed the cut with a score of 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Ghim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2024
|T13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|2023
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|2022
|T34
|66-73-71-71
|-7
|2021
|T37
|70-71-73-72
|-2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 8-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|69-65-74-69
|-3
|5.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|60-71-67-66
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|73-63-72-70
|-6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|68-70-72-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-67-69-76
|-7
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.615
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.845
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.805
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.159
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.417
|0.519
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sports a -0.845 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 26.98% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and ranks 92nd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.08% ranks 128th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
