3H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Doug Ghim watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim missed the cut with a score of 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Ghim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-74+2
    2024T1369-70-75-66-8
    2023MC77-68+1
    2022T3466-73-71-71-7
    2021T3770-71-73-72-2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 8-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-70-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5569-65-74-69-35.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT760-71-67-66-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship1373-63-72-70-6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-68-69-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6368-70-72-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-67-69-76-7--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2671-71-68-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.6150.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.845-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.8050.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting88-0.1590.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.4170.519

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sports a -0.845 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 26.98% of the time.
    • Ghim has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and ranks 92nd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.08% ranks 128th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

