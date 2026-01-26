Denny McCarthy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Denny McCarthy of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy finished tied for 73rd at six-over when he last played in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
McCarthy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T73
|67-75-73-79
|+6
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of six-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-68-69
|-14
|5.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-73-70-67
|-5
|12.0
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-67-70
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|70-69-76-68
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-67-72-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-63
|-12
|63.0
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|58.7
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T12
|69-64-70-69
|-8
|115.0
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.528
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.521
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.448
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.388
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.989
|0.075
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.528 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.521 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 17 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.