PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy finished tied for 73rd at six-over when he last played in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T7367-75-73-79+6

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of six-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-68-69-145.2
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-73-70-67-512.0
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-67-70-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2870-69-76-68+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-67-72-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-69-69-63-1263.0
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1166-68-70-65-1558.7
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1269-64-70-69-8115.0

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 0.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.528-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.521-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.448-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.3880.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.9890.075

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.528 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.521 mark that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
    • McCarthy has earned 17 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 66th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW