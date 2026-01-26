PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson missed the cut at -2 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Thompson's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-69-2
    2023T6971-71-74-80+8

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-68-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2562-71-66-68-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-66-70-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1970-70-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1166-65-69-68-1263.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-71-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1868-63-67-72-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-70-66-73-1319.000

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.609 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.2750.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green51.8140.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.4530.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.850-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total221.6920.695

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.275 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 1.814 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 75.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 29.63% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW