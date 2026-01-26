Davis Thompson betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson missed the cut at -2 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Thompson's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2023
|T69
|71-71-74-80
|+8
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|62-71-66-68
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-66-70-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|66-65-69-68
|-12
|63.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|68-63-67-72
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
|19.000
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.609 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.275
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|1.814
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.453
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.850
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|1.692
|0.695
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.275 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 1.814 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 75.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 29.63% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
