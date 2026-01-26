PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley has missed the cut in his last four appearances at this tournament, shooting over par each time. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of breaking through at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Riley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-73+4
    2024MC73-74+3
    2023MC69-78+3
    2022MC70-77+3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Riley has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, including in 2025 when he finished at 4-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5666-71-66-71-145.2
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT667-64-67-71-1186
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-66-75-66-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic7875-79-71-74+15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3272-67-70-67-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-74+9--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.579 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has averaged -0.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.643-0.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.757-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.028-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting42.3370.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.909-0.597

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.643 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.757 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 2.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 26.88, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
    • Riley has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    The First Look: Koepka returns at Farmers Insurance Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW