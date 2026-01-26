Davis Riley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Davis Riley has missed the cut in his last four appearances at this tournament, shooting over par each time. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of breaking through at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Riley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2023
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|2022
|MC
|70-77
|+3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Riley has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, including in 2025 when he finished at 4-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|66-71-66-71
|-14
|5.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|67-64-67-71
|-11
|86
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-66-75-66
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|78
|75-79-71-74
|+15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.579 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.643
|-0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.757
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|-0.028
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|2.337
|0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.909
|-0.597
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.643 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.757 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 2.337 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 26.88, and he ranked eighth by breaking par 33.33% of the time.
- Riley has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
