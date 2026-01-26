Davis Chatfield betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Davis Chatfieldof the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Davis Chatfield has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 as he returns to this San Diego event.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|65-70-69-71
|-13
|3.90
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T18
|76-71-68-70
|-3
|49.73
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T15
|59-70-65-70
|-20
|57.00
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T15
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|46.00
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|T3
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|145.00
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T17
|72-65-67-68
|-16
|44.00
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
- Chatfield has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.510
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.752
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.356
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-1.015
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.900
|-0.364
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.510 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sports a -0.752 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield has delivered a -1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
