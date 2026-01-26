PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Davis Chatfield betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Chatfieldof the United States reacts to his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Davis Chatfield has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 as he returns to this San Diego event.

    Latest odds for Chatfield at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Chatfield's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6365-70-69-71-133.90
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT1876-71-68-70-349.73
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT1559-70-65-70-2057.00
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-71+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1568-68-65-68-1546.00
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-71-1--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalT362-68-64-67-23145.00
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT1772-65-67-68-1644.00

    Chatfield's recent performances

    • Chatfield has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the NV5 Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
    • Chatfield has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Chatfield has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.5100.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.752-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.3560.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-1.015-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.900-0.364

    Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chatfield has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.510 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sports a -0.752 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chatfield has delivered a -1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Chatfield has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

