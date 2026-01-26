David Ford betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
David Ford has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- Ford has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|67-66-70-65
|-20
|55.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|66-68-72-70
|-4
|7.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|66-71-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|68-67-72-72
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|75
|67-68-71-75
|-3
|2.5
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.749
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.660
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.119
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.183
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|1.107
|0.730
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.749 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sported a 0.660 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
- Ford has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% ranks 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
