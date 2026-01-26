PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

David Ford betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Ford of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    David Ford has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Ford at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • Ford has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Ford's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1367-66-70-65-2055.2
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5066-68-72-70-47.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4066-71-69-67-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT367-65-69-67-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4468-67-72-72-9--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M Open7567-68-71-75-32.5

    Ford's recent performances

    • Ford has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Ford has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ford has averaged 0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ford's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.7490.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.6600.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.119-0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.183-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total391.1070.730

    Ford's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.749 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.3 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sported a 0.660 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 31st with a 77.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
    • Ford has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% ranks 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

