Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Christo Lamprecht of South Africa reacts after playing a shot on the 18th hole prior to The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Christo Lamprecht will tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. Lamprecht has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-67-76
|+4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The American Express, where he scored 4-over.
- He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has an average of -0.761 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.065
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-1.177
|-0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.790
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-3.026
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-4.928
|-1.130
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.177 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -3.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.40, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 15.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
