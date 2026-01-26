Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.177 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -3.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.40, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 15.56% of the time.