4H AGO

Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa reacts after playing a shot on the 18th hole prior to The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa reacts after playing a shot on the 18th hole prior to The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Christo Lamprecht will tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. Lamprecht has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Lamprecht at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Lamprecht's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-67-76+4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-71+5--

    Lamprecht's recent performances

    • Lamprecht's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The American Express, where he scored 4-over.
    • He has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lamprecht has an average of -0.761 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0650.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-1.177-0.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.790-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-3.026-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-4.928-1.130

    Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lamprecht posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht sported a -1.177 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lamprecht delivered a -3.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.40, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 15.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

