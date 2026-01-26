Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 1st hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026 at Royal Johannesburg on December 13, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Bezuidenhout missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024 after shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|2022
|T46
|69-69-72-73
|-5
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished T46 at 5-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|70-68-67-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|69-68-70-66
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|65-69-72-73
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|41.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|67-73-69-72
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-7
|56.250
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|71-74-69-66
|E
|14.357
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 1.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.257
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|1.173
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.317
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|1.058
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|2.291
|1.042
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 1.173 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 1.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
