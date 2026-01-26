PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 1st hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026 at Royal Johannesburg on December 13, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 1st hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026 at Royal Johannesburg on December 13, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Bezuidenhout missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024 after shooting 2-under. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-70-2
    2022T4669-69-72-73-5

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished T46 at 5-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3868-67-69-68-1615.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4270-68-67-71-8--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1069-68-70-66-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT668-68-68-67-17--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6265-69-72-73-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2071-66-67-65-1541.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3467-73-69-72-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1370-68-69-66-756.250
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4571-74-69-66E14.357

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 1.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.257-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green201.1730.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.3170.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting251.0580.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112.2911.042

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.4 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 1.173 mark that ranked 20th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with an 80.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 1.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    S.H. Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW