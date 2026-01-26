Chris Gotterup betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Chris Gotterup finished tied for 25th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29 - Feb. 1 looking to improve upon his recent performances in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Gotterup's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|71-69-73-75
|E
|2024
|T50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of even par.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|63-69-68-64
|-16
|500.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|74-66-72-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T10
|70-63-69-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-70-75-68
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|72-73-70-66
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T10
|63-69-65-69
|-18
|72.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|3
|72-65-68-67
|-12
|350.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|68-61-70-66
|-15
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-69-67-69
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|72-66-65-70
|-15
|30.250
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Gotterup has two victories over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|1.091
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.039
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.893
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|1.273
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|3.218
|0.226
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup leads the FedExCup Regular Season Points standings with 500 points this season, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 3.218 ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of driving, Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.091 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- For his approach play, Gotterup sported a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.893 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Gotterup posted a 1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
