5H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chris Gotterup finished tied for 25th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29 - Feb. 1 looking to improve upon his recent performances in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Gotterup's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2571-69-73-75E
    2024T5068-71-75-72-2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of even par.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii163-69-68-64-16500.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4074-66-72-68-4--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1070-63-69-66-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3373-70-75-68+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5472-73-70-66+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1063-69-65-69-1872.500
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship372-65-68-67-12350.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open168-61-70-66-15500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2166-69-67-69-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2672-66-65-70-1530.250

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Gotterup has two victories over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.673 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.391 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee71.0910.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green92-0.039-0.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.893-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121.2730.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total53.2180.226

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup leads the FedExCup Regular Season Points standings with 500 points this season, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 3.218 ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of driving, Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.091 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.6 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
    • For his approach play, Gotterup sported a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.893 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Gotterup posted a 1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

