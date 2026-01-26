Chandler Phillips betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Chandler Phillips of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Phillips returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 70th (14-over) in 2025. He looks to improve upon his recent struggles at this tournament, having finished 76th (4-over) in 2024.
Phillips's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|70
|71-74-78-79
|+14
|2024
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 14-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|66-68-70-71
|-13
|3.9
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|66-69-70-67
|-8
|43
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|68-64-70-71
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|72-67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|65-67-71-71
|-6
|20.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.277
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.174
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.374
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.638
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.909
|-0.040
Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.277 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a 0.174 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Phillips has delivered a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
- Phillips currently has 47 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.