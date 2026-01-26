PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Phillips returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 70th (14-over) in 2025. He looks to improve upon his recent struggles at this tournament, having finished 76th (4-over) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Phillips's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20257071-74-78-79+14
    20247668-73-74-77+4

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of 14-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Phillips's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6366-68-70-71-133.9
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1966-69-70-67-843
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship268-64-70-71-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4472-67-71-69-9--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3465-67-71-71-620.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-72+2--

    Phillips's recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.277-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.174-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.374-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.6380.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.909-0.040

    Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.277 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a 0.174 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Phillips has delivered a 0.374 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
    • Phillips currently has 47 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

