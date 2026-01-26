PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States watches his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States watches his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey finished tied for 48th at plus-4 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Ramey's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4870-74-75-73+4
    2024T7871-67-79-77+6
    2022T3971-67-73-71-6

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of plus-4.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 39th at 6-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6367-73-63-72-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7169-70-77-65+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-69-69-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT264-65-67-65-27--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-71-66-69-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-66-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3069-72-73-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2863-69-68-71-1323.955

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0110.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-1.072-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.3080.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.201-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-1.591-0.024

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -1.072 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Ramey currently has 7 FedExCup Regular Season points (91st).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    The First Look: Koepka returns at Farmers Insurance Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW