Chad Ramey betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Chad Ramey of the United States watches his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey finished tied for 48th at plus-4 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Ramey's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T48
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|2024
|T78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2022
|T39
|71-67-73-71
|-6
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of plus-4.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 39th at 6-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-73-63-72
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|69-70-77-65
|+1
|2.850
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-69-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-65
|-27
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|69-72-73-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|63-69-68-71
|-13
|23.955
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.011
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-1.072
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.308
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.201
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-1.591
|-0.024
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -1.072 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Ramey currently has 7 FedExCup Regular Season points (91st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
