4H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cameron Young returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Young looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2022 where he finished tied for 20th.

    Latest odds for Young at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Young's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T2067-74-64-73-10
    2021MC74-72+2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT972-67-70-67-12--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT467-62-71-66-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1174-66-65-70-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship569-65-71-64-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship163-62-65-68-22500.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4668-69-69-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5265-73-71-72+111.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT470-74-69-70+3300.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT468-66-65-65-16122.500

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
    • Young has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.518

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young averaged 0.658 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He posted a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • Young delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

