Cameron Young betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Cameron Young returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Young looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2022 where he finished tied for 20th.
Young's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T20
|67-74-64-73
|-10
|2021
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|72-67-70-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|69-65-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|500.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|68-69-69-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|65-73-71-72
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-74-69-70
|+3
|300.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|68-66-65-65
|-16
|122.500
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
- Young has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Young has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.518
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young averaged 0.658 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He posted a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average in his past five tournaments.
- Young delivered a 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.