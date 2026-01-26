Cam Davis betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Cam Davis of Australia alongside his caddie prepares to play his second shot on the fifth hole on day three of the BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 29, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Cam Davis returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Davis looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023 where he missed the cut.
Davis's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|2022
|T56
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|2021
|T32
|70-71-71-73
|-3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 3-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-72-67-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|3-2
|--
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-73-68-71
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|74-73-82-73
|+22
|7.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of -0.397 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -0.749 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.220
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-1.013
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.096
|-0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.933
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-2.261
|-0.749
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.220 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -1.013 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 15.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
