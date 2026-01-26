PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia alongside his caddie prepares to play his second shot on the fifth hole on day three of the BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 29, 2025 in Brisbane, Australia. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Davis looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Davis's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC79-76+11
    2022T5668-72-71-73-4
    2021T3270-71-71-73-3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 3-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-74-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-72-67-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC3-2----
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-70E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-73-68-71+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6474-73-82-73+227.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-78+12--

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has an average of -0.397 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -0.749 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.220-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-1.013-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.096-0.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.933-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-2.261-0.749

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.220 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -1.013 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.933 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranked 170th by breaking par 15.56% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

