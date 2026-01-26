Brooks Koepka betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Brooks Koepka returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Koepka looks to improve upon his performance from his last two appearances at this tournament where he missed the cut.
Koepka's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|2021
|MC
|72-76
|+4
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|68-74-73-71
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Koepka has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.248
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.316 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.085 in his past five starts indicates room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Koepka delivered a 0.203 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his short game.
- On the greens, Koepka's -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts suggests his putting has been a weakness.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
