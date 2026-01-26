PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Brooks Koepka returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Koepka looks to improve upon his performance from his last two appearances at this tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Koepka at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Koepka's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC70-74E
    2021MC72-76+4

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Koepka's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Koepka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1268-74-73-71+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--

    Koepka's recent performances

    • Koepka has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Koepka has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Koepka has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Koepka has averaged 0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.248

    Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.316 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.085 in his past five starts indicates room for improvement with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Koepka delivered a 0.203 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his short game.
    • On the greens, Koepka's -0.187 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts suggests his putting has been a weakness.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

