Brice Garnett betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Garnett missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Garnett's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-69-72-67
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|67-68-71-63
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-67-70-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-68-71
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.299
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.714
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.328
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.312
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|1.054
|-0.073
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.299 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a 0.714 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivers a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 61st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.