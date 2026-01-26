Beau Hossler betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler finished tied for 15th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Hossler's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|70-73-72-72
|-1
|2024
|T6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2021
|MC
|66-78
|E
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 10-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-68-70-65
|-11
|52.000
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.772 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged -0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.256
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.279
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.953
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.573
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|1.503
|-0.563
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.256 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.279 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 60.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivers a 0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 26.40, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
