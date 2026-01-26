Austin Smotherman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman finished tied for 11th at 12-under the last time he played this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving on his missed cut performance from 2023 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Smotherman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|2022
|T11
|67-71-72-66
|-12
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|66-65-68-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T41
|74-77-71-67
|+1
|16.434
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|73
|65-68-70-74
|-7
|3.060
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T38
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|18.133
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|6
|66-65-65-66
|-22
|100.000
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T4
|69-71-70-64
|-14
|104.000
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.389
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|1.686
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.055
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.800
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|1.220
|-0.040
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sports a 1.686 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman has delivered a -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Smotherman has earned 75 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
