PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman finished tied for 11th at 12-under the last time he played this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving on his missed cut performance from 2023 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Smotherman's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-70+1
    2022T1167-71-72-66-12

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT866-65-68-68-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4174-77-71-67+116.434
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions Championship7365-68-70-74-73.060
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT3869-72-71-70-218.133
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC71-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC68-71-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC74-73+5--
    July 27, 2025NV5 Invitational666-65-65-66-22100.000
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT469-71-70-64-14104.000

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.3890.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green81.686-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.055-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.8000.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total361.220-0.040

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sports a 1.686 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smotherman has delivered a -0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
    • Smotherman has earned 75 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW