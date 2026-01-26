PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat missed the cut at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Eckroat's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-78+6
    2024T3768-72-71-73-4
    2023MC71-75+2
    2022MC71-72-1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 37th at 4-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-74-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4165-70-71-63-13--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5974-65-69-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5673-70-74-68+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-70-68-71-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3970-65-68-69-1215.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1163-71-67-68-1558.714

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-1.737-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.3530.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.535-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.2630.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-1.6570.387

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.737 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.353 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 26.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

