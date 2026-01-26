Austin Eckroat betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.

Eckroat has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.