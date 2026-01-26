Austin Eckroat betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Austin Eckroat of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat missed the cut at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open after shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Eckroat's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|2024
|T37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|2023
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|2022
|MC
|71-72
|-1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 37th at 4-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-74-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|65-70-71-63
|-13
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|74-65-69-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|73-70-74-68
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|70-65-68-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|63-71-67-68
|-15
|58.714
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.150 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.436 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-1.737
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.353
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.535
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.263
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-1.657
|0.387
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.737 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.353 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 26.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
