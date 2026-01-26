PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley looks to break through after missing the cut in consecutive appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Smalley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-76+5
    2024MC73-76+5
    2023T3771-73-71-74+1
    2022T5673-62-76-73-4

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting identical rounds of 73 and 76.
    • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 56th at 4-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4467-70-67-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4064-70-71-70-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT367-74-65-68-10--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT469-65-72-64-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4471-66-66-70-119.556

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Smalley has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.356-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.2620.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0760.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.412-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Total391.1070.202

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.3 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.262 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley delivers a 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Tom Hoge betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW