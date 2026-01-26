Alex Smalley betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley looks to break through after missing the cut in consecutive appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2024 and 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Smalley's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2024
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2023
|T37
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|2022
|T56
|73-62-76-73
|-4
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting identical rounds of 73 and 76.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 56th at 4-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|67-70-67-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|64-70-71-70
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|67-74-65-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-65-72-64
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|9.556
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Smalley has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.356
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.262
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.076
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.412
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|1.107
|0.202
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.3 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.262 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivers a 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 47th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.