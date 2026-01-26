Alex Noren betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2022 where he finished tied for 39th.
Noren's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T39
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|2021
|T37
|64-74-75-73
|-2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|69-65-73-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|62-70-69-64
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|70-62-65-68
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-76-71
|+7
|19.500
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has an average of 1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 2.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.079
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|1.026
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.782
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|2.369
|1.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|2.692
|2.064
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.0 yards ranked 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a 1.026 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Noren struggled with Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, posting a -0.782 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 2.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Noren posted a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 9.26% (41st) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
