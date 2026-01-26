PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Alex Noren of Sweden lines up a putt on the ninth green during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren returns to the Farmers Insurance Open, set to tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, 2026. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2022 where he finished tied for 39th.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Noren's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T3970-69-71-72-6
    2021T3764-74-75-73-2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-74-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2769-65-73-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT362-70-69-64-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT770-62-65-68-1985.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-74+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3067-70-67-72-430.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-76-71+719.500

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.492 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has an average of 1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 2.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0790.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green251.0260.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.7820.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting32.3691.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total72.6922.064

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.0 yards ranked 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a 1.026 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Noren struggled with Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, posting a -0.782 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Noren delivered a 2.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Noren posted a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 9.26% (41st) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Gordon Sargent betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Kevin Yu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Si Woo Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW