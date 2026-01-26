Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Alejandro Tosti of Argentina lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at last year's Farmers Insurance Open after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles in this tournament.
Tosti's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|2024
|T43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Tosti's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 43rd at 3-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-68-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|65-75-75-67
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|68-67-74-74
|-1
|3.400
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 2-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.014
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-1.236
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-1.320
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-1.260
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-3.830
|-0.442
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.236 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
