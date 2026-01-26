Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.236 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.