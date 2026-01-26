PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina lines up a putt on the tenth green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at last year's Farmers Insurance Open after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Tosti's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-78+3
    2024T4366-73-72-74-3

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Tosti's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 43rd at 3-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC78-68-75+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-74+3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-74+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-65-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC65-73-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5465-75-75-67-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6768-67-74-74-13.400

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 2-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -0.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0140.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-1.236-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-1.320-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-1.260-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-3.830-0.442

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.014 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.236 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

