Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 1st hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026 at Royal Johannesburg on December 13, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter finished tied for 15th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Potgieter's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T15
|66-76-67-78
|-1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|77-65-68-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|71-72-73-67
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|67-66-76
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|P1
|62-70-65-69
|-22
|500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-68-69-68
|-7
|86
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.932
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.358
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.908
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-1.974
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-2.308
|0.402
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.932 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 331.8 yards ranked first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.358 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -1.974 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.67, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.