4H AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 1st hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2026 at Royal Johannesburg on December 13, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Aldrich Potgieter finished tied for 15th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Potgieter's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1566-76-67-78-1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Potgieter's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3377-65-68-68-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5971-72-73-67+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D67-66-76-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicP162-70-65-69-22500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-68-69-68-786
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC68-74E--

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.9320.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.358-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.9080.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-1.9740.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-2.3080.402

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.932 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 331.8 yards ranked first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.358 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -1.974 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.67, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

