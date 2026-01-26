PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States follows his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 13th with a score of 8-under when he last played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1370-71-69-70-8

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-78-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-73-70-66-11--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1366-67-69-68-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2675-69-66-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT662-69-70-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2566-66-63-75-1434.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3073-68-70-69-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-70-70-65-1530.250

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-3.800-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-2.3070.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.210-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.703-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-6.6000.082

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -3.800 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a -2.307 mark that ranked 166th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 29.63% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

