Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Akshay Bhatia of the United States follows his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 22, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 13th with a score of 8-under when he last played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Bhatia's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-78
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-73-70-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|75-69-66-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|62-69-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|66-66-63-75
|-14
|34.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-70-70-65
|-15
|30.250
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-3.800
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-2.307
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.210
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.703
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-6.600
|0.082
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -3.800 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a -2.307 mark that ranked 166th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 29.63% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
