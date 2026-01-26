Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart finished 75th at three-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished 75th after posting a score of three-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|69
|71-65-67-73
|-12
|3.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|64-67-73-69
|-7
|32.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-72-67
|-14
|17.889
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of seven-under.
- He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.590 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.511
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.665
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.158
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|-0.015
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|-0.011
|-0.590
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.9 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.665 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
