Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

Dumont de Chassart had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of seven-under.

He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.