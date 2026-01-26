PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott finished tied for 10th at 7-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving upon that performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Scott's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T1067-69-72-73-7

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2465-69-68-68-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-70-70-68-512.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-72-70-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-69-72-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5369-67-66-72-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-79+9--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1769-68-70-67-647.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3072-72-62-70-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1270-70-67-79+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3179-69-73-72+526.714

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Scott has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.8620.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.5570.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.315-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.362-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.7420.307

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.862 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.557 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Scott has earned 48 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

