Adam Scott betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Adam Scott finished tied for 10th at 7-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set on improving upon that performance at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Scott's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T10
|67-69-72-73
|-7
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-69-72
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|69-67-66-72
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|47.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|72-72-62-70
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|70-70-67-79
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|79-69-73-72
|+5
|26.714
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Scott has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.862
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.557
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.315
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.362
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.742
|0.307
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.862 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.9 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.557 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Scott has earned 48 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
