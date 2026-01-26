PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk finished tied for 25th at even-par at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Schenk's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2569-75-71-73E
    2024T2570-68-73-71-6
    2023T2071-73-68-74-2
    2022T5669-62-75-78-4
    2021MC75-71+2

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of even-par.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC75-70-73+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-77+8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship169-65-67-71-12--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6969-67-73-71-8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-68-69-71-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2170-69-69-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-70-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.368-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.748-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.414-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-1.461-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-2.990-0.711

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.368 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has recorded a -0.748 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 58.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -1.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    PGA TOUR announces 2026 Player Advisory Council

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Track Monday Qualifiers for Farmers

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW