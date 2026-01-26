Adam Schenk betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk finished tied for 25th at even-par at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2025. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Schenk's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|69-75-71-73
|E
|2024
|T25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|2023
|T20
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|2022
|T56
|69-62-75-78
|-4
|2021
|MC
|75-71
|+2
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of even-par.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|75-70-73
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|69-65-67-71
|-12
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T69
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.368
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.748
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.414
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-1.461
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-2.990
|-0.711
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.368 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk has recorded a -0.748 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 58.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -1.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.