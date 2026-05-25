Zach Bauchou betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Zach Bauchou of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Zach Bauchou has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in Fort Worth, Texas.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-64-66-67
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-71-65
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|30.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|74-72-69-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|70-71-67-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|8.250
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.155
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.224
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.208
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.090
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.367
|0.753
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.155 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.224 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 66.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
- Bauchou has earned 313 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.