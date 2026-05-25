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6H AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Zach Bauchou of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Zach Bauchou of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Zach Bauchou has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Bauchou at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Bauchou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-64-66-67-2091.667
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2471-69-71-65-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2868-70-73-69-830.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5074-72-69-74+112.792
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2170-68-71-70-924.329
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2370-71-67-69-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4868-68-73-71-48.250

    Bauchou's recent performances

    • Bauchou has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Bauchou has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bauchou has averaged 0.753 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.1550.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2240.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.2080.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.0900.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3670.753

    Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.155 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.224 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 66.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
    • Bauchou has earned 313 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 77th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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