Zach Bauchou betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Bauchou has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.

Bauchou has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.