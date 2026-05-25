Davis Riley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Davis Riley of the United States reacts to a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Davis Riley won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024 with a score of 14-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of defending his title at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Riley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|2024
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2022
|T4
|67-67-70-69
|-7
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Riley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won the tournament at 14-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-80
|+18
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|72-65-69-73
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-79
|+19
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-68-69-72
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-1.038
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.553
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.042
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.199
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.434
|-0.594
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.038 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.553 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Riley has earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.