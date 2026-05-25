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5H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States reacts to a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States reacts to a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024 with a score of 14-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of defending his title at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Riley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-69+2
    2024166-64-66-70-14
    2023MC71-72+3
    2022T467-67-70-69-7

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Riley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won the tournament at 14-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Riley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-70-70-72-55.756
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC82-80+18--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6072-65-69-73-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-79+19--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-68-69-72-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
    • Riley has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-1.038-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.553-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0420.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.199-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.434-0.594

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.038 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.553 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Riley has earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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