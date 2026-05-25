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5H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Michael Brennan has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with the opportunity to make his mark at this tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Brennan at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Brennan's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 17, 2026PGA Championship8172-72-69-78+113.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4265-69-72-72-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-71-70-73-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2865-71-67-70-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship6972-74-73-76+76.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-72-70-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5268-70-72-71-36.750

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Masters Tournament, where he finished at 2-under.
    • He has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.7380.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.059-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.561-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.508-0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.390-0.327

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.738 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.0 yards also ranked third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a -0.059 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
    • Brennan has earned 130 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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