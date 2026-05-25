Michael Brennan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with the opportunity to make his mark at this tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|81
|72-72-69-78
|+11
|3.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|65-69-72-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-71-70-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|65-71-67-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|72-74-73-76
|+7
|6.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|68-70-72-71
|-3
|6.750
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 24th at the Masters Tournament, where he finished at 2-under.
- He has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged -0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.738
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.059
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.561
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.508
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.390
|-0.327
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.738 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.0 yards also ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a -0.059 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
- Brennan has earned 130 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 125th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.