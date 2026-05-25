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5H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa reacts to a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa reacts to a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 28-31, 2026. He'll look to improve upon his tied for 16th finish from last year's tournament where he shot 5-under.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1669-69-68-69-5
    2024T1768-72-70-68-2
    2023T2170-68-70-71-1
    2022T1568-68-69-72-3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3572-72-70-67+123.083
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT667-67-68-68-1455.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-69-73-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-68-70-70-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3070-73-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-67-69-69-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-70-69-69-518.000

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.859 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.424-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green600.2130.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2660.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6850.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7390.859

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.213 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.685 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 6th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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