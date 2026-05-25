Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.

Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.