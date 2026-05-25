Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa reacts to a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 28-31, 2026. He'll look to improve upon his tied for 16th finish from last year's tournament where he shot 5-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|2024
|T17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|2023
|T21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2022
|T15
|68-68-69-72
|-3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|72-72-70-67
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-69-73
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-68-70-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|70-73-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18.000
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.859 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.424
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.213
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.266
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.685
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.739
|0.859
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.6 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.213 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.685 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 6th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.