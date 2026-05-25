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5H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States watches a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States watches a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark will compete at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. Clark missed the cut at this event in 2022 but finished tied for 20th in 2021.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Clark's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC69-73+2
    2021T2070-70-68-68-4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 20th at 4-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson166-63-65-60-30500.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1668-68-70-69-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-68-72-73-353.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4273-70-71-73-119.125
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4167-68-72-74-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-72-68.750

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has one victory and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
    • Clark has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 1.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.0440.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4400.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.101-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0161.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5131.292

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.440 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Clark has earned 748 FedExCup Regular Season points (34th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.48% (89th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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