Wyndham Clark betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.440 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 25.93% of the time.