Wyndham Clark betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Wyndham Clark of the United States watches a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark will compete at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. Clark missed the cut at this event in 2022 but finished tied for 20th in 2021.
Clark's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|2021
|T20
|70-70-68-68
|-4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 20th at 4-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|66-63-65-60
|-30
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|53.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|73-70-71-73
|-1
|19.125
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|67-68-72-74
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|8.750
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has one victory and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 1.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.044
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.440
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.101
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.016
|1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.513
|1.292
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.440 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Clark has earned 748 FedExCup Regular Season points (34th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.48% (89th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.