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5H AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li of China plays his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of China plays his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Haotong Li will compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 28-31. The tournament features a $9.9 million purse with Ben Griffin defending his title after winning at 12-under last year.

    Latest odds for Li at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Li has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3571-69-71-70+123.083
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3871-69-69-80+123.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3271-71-69-67-622.300

    Li's recent performances

    • Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 6-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3960.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3620.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.181-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.257-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3200.219

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.362 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 70.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
    • Li has accumulated 208 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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