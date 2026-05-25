Haotong Li betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 6-under.

Li has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Li has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.