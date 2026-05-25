Haotong Li betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Haotong Li of China plays his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Haotong Li will compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 28-31. The tournament features a $9.9 million purse with Ben Griffin defending his title after winning at 12-under last year.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Li has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-69-71-70
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|71-69-69-80
|+1
|23.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|71-71-69-67
|-6
|22.300
Li's recent performances
- Li's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 6-under.
- Li has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.396
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.362
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.181
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.257
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.320
|0.219
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.396 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sports a 0.362 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 70.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- Li has accumulated 208 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.