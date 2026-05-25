William Mouw betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
William Mouw missed the cut last year at the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting 8-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Mouw's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-75
|+8
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|74-70-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-73-72-67
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-68-70-68
|-5
|10.875
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|47.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.144
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.062
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.332
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.232
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.358
|-0.446
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (60th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Mouw sported a 0.062 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
- Mouw earned 174 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 111th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 16.67% ranked 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.