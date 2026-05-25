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5H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    William Mouw missed the cut last year at the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting 8-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Mouw's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-75+8

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7074-70-70-73+75.750
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-73-72-67-49.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-68-70-68-510.875
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2469-72-69-74-447.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-70-68-67-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-77+11--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1440.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.062-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.3320.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.232-0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.358-0.446

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (60th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Mouw sported a 0.062 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
    • Mouw earned 174 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 111th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 16.67% ranked 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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