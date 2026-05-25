William Mouw betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Mouw has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.