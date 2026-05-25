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6H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 22nd at four-under at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2267-66-69-74-4
    2024MC73-72+5
    20235669-68-70-77+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of four-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-70-74-70-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-72-67-73-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1673-63-69-70-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC73-77+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-71-70-70-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP170-66-68-69-15700.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-67-68-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT665-64-68-72-19250.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT368-67-67-67-15125.000

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.488 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.245-0.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.357-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.3090.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6930.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.1150.246

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.245 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.357 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 26.15% of the time.
    • Bhatia has earned 1,342 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 10th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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