Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 22nd at four-under at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Bhatia's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|67-66-69-74
|-4
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2023
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of four-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-70-74-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-72-67-73
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|73-63-69-70
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P1
|70-66-68-69
|-15
|700.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-67-68
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|65-64-68-72
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|68-67-67-67
|-15
|125.000
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.488 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.246 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.245
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.357
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.309
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.693
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.115
|0.246
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.245 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.357 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 65.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 26.15% of the time.
- Bhatia has earned 1,342 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 10th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.