Tony Finau betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Tony Finau looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31. Finau finished tied for 17th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Finau's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|66-69-68-75
|-2
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2022
|T4
|71-68-67-67
|-7
|2021
|T20
|69-67-68-72
|-4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 7-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-63-69-65
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|27.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|82
|75-75-75-70
|+11
|2.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|66-69-71-78
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-69-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|69-75-75-77
|+8
|6.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-69-68-69
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|18
|64-72-70-66
|-16
|65.000
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.301
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.071
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.403
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.069
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.038
|-0.332
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.071 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 61.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Finau has delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
- Finau has earned 348 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.