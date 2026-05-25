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6H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Tony Finau looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Tony Finau looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31. Finau finished tied for 17th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Finau's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1766-69-68-75-2
    2023MC72-70+2
    2022T471-68-67-67-7
    2021T2069-67-68-72-4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Finau's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 7-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT667-63-69-65-2091.667
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-71-71-327.333
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8275-75-75-70+112.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4966-69-71-78-48.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-67-71-615.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-69-71-71-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7069-75-75-77+86.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-69-68-69-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1864-72-70-66-1665.000

    Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged -0.332 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.301-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.071-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.4030.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.069-0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.038-0.332

    Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.071 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 61.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Finau has delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
    • Finau has earned 348 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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