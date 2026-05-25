Tony Finau betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sported a -0.071 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 61.82% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Finau has delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR.

On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 23.40% of the time.