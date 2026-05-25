Seamus Power betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Seamus Power of Ireland follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Seamus Power finished tied for 59th at Colonial Country Club last year, shooting 2-over at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Power's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|73-67-69-73
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-65-71-67
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|68-72-72-69
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-68-70-72
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|74-72-74-76
|+8
|6.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|71-67-73-70
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|65-66-74-71
|-12
|58.714
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
- Power has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.030 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.144
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.334
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.244
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.420
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.186
|0.030
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.144 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.334 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
- Power has earned 200 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.