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5H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Seamus Power of Ireland follows his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power finished tied for 59th at Colonial Country Club last year, shooting 2-over at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Power at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Power's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5973-67-69-73+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-65-71-67-1536.875
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6068-72-72-69-32.862
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-68-70-72-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7074-72-74-76+86.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-69E--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5271-67-73-70-36.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1165-66-74-71-1258.714

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
    • Power has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged 0.030 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.144-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.334-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2440.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4200.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.1860.030

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.144 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.334 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power delivered a 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
    • Power has earned 200 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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