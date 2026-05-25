Keith Mitchell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

Mitchell has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

Mitchell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fifth with a score of 22-under.

Mitchell has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.