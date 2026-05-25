Keith Mitchell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 36th at -2 in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Mitchell's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|73-67-68-70
|-2
|2024
|T37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|2021
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|5
|64-66-68-64
|-22
|110.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|73-69-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-76-65
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-66-71-65
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|72-68-72-76
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-76-73-69
|-1
|25.300
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-73-64-68
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|74-67-71-68
|-8
|11.500
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Mitchell has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- Mitchell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fifth with a score of 22-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.671
|0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.199
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.044
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.242
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.584
|0.401
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.671 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.199 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 24.11% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.