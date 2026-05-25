PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell finished tied for 36th at -2 in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3673-67-68-70-2
    2024T3772-67-66-76+1
    2021MC73-71+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson564-66-68-64-22110.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6573-69-71-73+67.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-76-65-19.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-66-71-65-1053.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4672-68-72-76E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-76-73-69-125.300
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-73-64-68-1191.667
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5274-67-71-68-811.500

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Mitchell has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Mitchell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fifth with a score of 22-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.556 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6710.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.199-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0440.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.242-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5840.401

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.671 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranked 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.199 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 24.11% of the time.
    • Mitchell has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 62nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Davis Riley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Max Homa betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW