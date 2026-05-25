Bud Cauley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Cauley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under.

Cauley has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.