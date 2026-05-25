Bud Cauley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley finished third at Colonial Country Club last year, shooting 9-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Cauley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|66-69-69-67
|-9
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-72-67-72
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|72-72-65-73
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|69-71-77-67
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-69-65-70
|-12
|225.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|74
|69-74-74-74
|+7
|2.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-74-72-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|19.969
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.013
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.336
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.209
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.383
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.175
|0.786
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.336 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 66.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 476 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.