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6H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley finished third at Colonial Country Club last year, shooting 9-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Cauley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025366-69-69-67-9

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2669-72-67-72E37.000
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3772-72-65-73-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3869-71-77-67-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage768-69-65-70-12225.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2169-66-72-72-937.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7469-74-74-74+72.600
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-74-72-70-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-71-74-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-67-72-70-1119.969

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.544 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0130.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3360.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.2090.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.383-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.1750.786

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.336 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 66.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
    • Cauley has earned 476 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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