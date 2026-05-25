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6H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, looking to improve on his tied for 44th finish last year. Ben Griffin enters as the defending champion after winning at 12-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4470-68-71-70-1
    2024T2469-68-68-74-1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-69-70-105.86
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-68-66-67-1455.00
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5670-65-69-74-25.50
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-70-69-72-442.06
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5975-67-72-69-15.20
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-70-67-71-525.17
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-66-71-68-618.50
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6571-70-76-71E3.70

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.711 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.119-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4330.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2130.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.313-0.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2150.441

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.433 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.49% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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