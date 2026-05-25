Tom Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Kim has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.

Kim has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.711 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.