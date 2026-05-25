Tom Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tom Kim returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, looking to improve on his tied for 44th finish last year. Ben Griffin enters as the defending champion after winning at 12-under in 2025.
Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|2024
|T24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-69-70
|-10
|5.86
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|55.00
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|70-65-69-74
|-2
|5.50
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-70-69-72
|-4
|42.06
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|59
|75-67-72-69
|-1
|5.20
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-70-67-71
|-5
|25.17
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-66-71-68
|-6
|18.50
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|71-70-76-71
|E
|3.70
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.711 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.119
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.433
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.213
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.313
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.215
|0.441
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.433 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.