Michael Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th at 5-under last year. Kim looks to build on that solid performance at the Fort Worth venue.
Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|71-69-68-67
|-5
|2024
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|2023
|T6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 5-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|73-70-67-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|69-72-72-71
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|74-71-65-71
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-73-72-62
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|72-65-66-69
|-16
|208.333
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|74-69-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.650 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.492
|-0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.110
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.154
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.546
|0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.098
|0.308
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.492 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.110 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.68% of the time.
- Kim has earned 446 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.