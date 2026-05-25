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5H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Michael Kim hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Michael Kim returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th at 5-under last year. Kim looks to build on that solid performance at the Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1671-69-68-67-5
    2024MC74-70+4
    2023T667-71-70-67-5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 5-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-70-67-72+215.136
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4869-72-72-71E13.313
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1874-71-65-71-755.600
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-73-72-62-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC75-77+8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT272-65-66-69-16208.333
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3074-69-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-81+10--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3375-69-71-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.650 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.492-0.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.110-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1540.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5460.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.0980.308

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.492 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.110 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.68% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 446 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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