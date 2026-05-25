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6H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder finished tied for 53rd in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Ryder's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5369-70-72-70+1
    2024MC73-71+4
    2023MC74-70+4
    2022MC69-73+2
    2021MC72-74+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ryder has missed the cut in four of his last five appearances at this event.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-65-68-69-1422.429
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-68-69-69-1029.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2167-69-69-74-937.429
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6069-65-75-70-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6472-69-72-73+23.900
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5968-72-72-73-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2768-66-68-69-1725.273

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.107-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5640.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.2350.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4530.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6760.730

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.107 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sported a 0.564 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
    • Ryder has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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