Sam Ryder betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Sam Ryder of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder finished tied for 53rd in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at this Fort Worth venue.
Ryder's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T53
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ryder has missed the cut in four of his last five appearances at this event.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-65-68-69
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|29.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-69-69-74
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|69-65-75-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-72-72-73
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|25.273
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.730 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.107
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.564
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.235
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.453
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.676
|0.730
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.107 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sported a 0.564 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder delivered a 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
- Ryder has earned 128 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.