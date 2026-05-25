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5H AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Neal Shipley of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Neal Shipley returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the Charles Schwab Challenge, looking to improve upon his missed cut at last year's tournament. Shipley will compete for the $9.9 million purse at the Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for Shipley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Shipley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-69+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Shipley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Shipley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-69-67-1213.071
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3873-67-70-68-69.333
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6869-70-76-70+13.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-71+3--

    Shipley's recent performances

    • Shipley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
    • He has an average of 0.735 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7710.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.583-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.644-0.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.3740.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.8290.034

    Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.771 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.583 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 20.50% of the time.
    • Shipley has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 181st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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