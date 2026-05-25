Neal Shipley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Shipley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.

He has an average of 0.735 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Shipley has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.