Neal Shipley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Neal Shipley of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Neal Shipley returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the Charles Schwab Challenge, looking to improve upon his missed cut at last year's tournament. Shipley will compete for the $9.9 million purse at the Fort Worth venue.
Shipley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-69
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Shipley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-69-67
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|73-67-70-68
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|69-70-76-70
|+1
|3.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.735 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.771
|0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.583
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.644
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.374
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.829
|0.034
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.771 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.583 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 20.50% of the time.
- Shipley has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 181st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.