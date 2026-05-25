PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Tom Hoge of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge finished tied for 17th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hoge's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-70+1
    2024T1771-69-71-67-2
    2023T5266-74-69-74+3
    2022MC75-69+4
    2021MC75-68+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT668-62-66-68-2091.667
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2672-70-68-70E37.000
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship7270-73-76-78+135.250
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6269-74-74-72+17.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7171-70-70-73E5.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7165-73-72-74+42.800
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-80+9--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.578-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2090.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.288-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.0690.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.726-0.271

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.578 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
    • Hoge has earned 382 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 68th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    4H AGO
    Davis Riley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    4H AGO
    Wyndham Clark betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    4H AGO
    Max Greyserman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW