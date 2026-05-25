Tom Hoge betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Tom Hoge of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge finished tied for 17th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this event.
Hoge's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|2024
|T17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|2023
|T52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|2022
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|2021
|MC
|75-68
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|68-62-66-68
|-20
|91.667
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|72-70-68-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|72
|70-73-76-78
|+13
|5.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|69-74-74-72
|+1
|7.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|71-70-70-73
|E
|5.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|65-73-72-74
|+4
|2.800
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.578
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.209
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.288
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|-0.069
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.726
|-0.271
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.578 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 382 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 68th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.