Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen finished tied for 46th at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Olesen's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of even par.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|71-65-69-71
|-8
|4.3
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-66-75-74
|-4
|8.0
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-68-67-67
|-10
|53.0
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-70-69-74
|-2
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.243
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.101
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.040
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.292
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.091
|0.088
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.101 mark. He has hit 65.28% of greens in regulation this season.
- Olesen has collected 77 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 149th.
- On the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.04 putts per round, and he has broken par 21.06% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 15.74%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.