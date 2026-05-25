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5H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen finished tied for 46th at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Olesen's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4673-66-71-70E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of even par.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6271-65-69-71-84.3
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4969-66-75-74-48.0
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-68-67-67-1053.0
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-70+5--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4070-69-68-73-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-70-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-70-69-74-2--

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2430.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.101-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0400.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.292-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0910.088

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards provides solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.101 mark. He has hit 65.28% of greens in regulation this season.
    • Olesen has collected 77 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 149th.
    • On the greens, Olesen delivered a -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.04 putts per round, and he has broken par 21.06% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 15.74%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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