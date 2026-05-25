Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Olesen has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.

Olesen has an average of 0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.