Jackson Suber betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber finished tied for 53rd at one over par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Suber's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T53
|72-63-71-75
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of one over par.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-61-69-63
|-23
|135.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-70-69-67
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-63-72-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|67-74-70-75
|+2
|4.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|69-70-81-70
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-77
|-2
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 23-under.
- Suber has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.838 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 1.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.240
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.552
|0.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.040
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.409
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.138
|1.004
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.552 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
- Suber has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.