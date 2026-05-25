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5H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber finished tied for 53rd at one over par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Suber at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Suber's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5372-63-71-75+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Suber's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of one over par.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-61-69-63-23135.000
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-70-69-67-926.607
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-63-72-71-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6367-74-70-75+24.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-70-81-70+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-77-2--

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth with a score of 23-under.
    • Suber has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.838 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged 1.004 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.2400.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5520.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0400.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.409-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.1381.004

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.552 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 15th with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
    • Suber has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 103rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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