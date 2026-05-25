Taylor Moore betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore finished tied for 73rd at 5-over in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this Fort Worth venue.
Moore's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T73
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|2024
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|2023
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|2022
|MC
|76-71
|+7
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of 5-over.
- Moore has missed the cut in three of his last four appearances at this tournament.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|55.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|29.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|68-75-72-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|71-74-72-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-71-73-71
|-5
|7.500
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.463
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.498
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.160
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.401
|0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.526
|0.808
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.463 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.498 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 62.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.69, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Moore has earned 361 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st, and he has posted an 18th-ranked 13.12% Bogey Avoidance percentage.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.